BROWN, Kathryn Kathryn Brown, 66, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Carrollton, TX. She was born Sept. 18, 1953 in Jacksonville, FL. She spent her school days in Smyrna, Georgia. Kathryn Brown was predeceased by her parents, Morgan and Ona Conley. She is survived by her sister, Mary (Terry) Webb and brother, Thomas Conley; daughters, Sharon Bagwell, Kelly (Don) Klepser; and four grandchildren, Nick, Ella, Breyer, and Maggie.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 13, 2019
