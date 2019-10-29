Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
(404) 851-9900
1926 - 2019
Kathryn Johnson, a pioneering reporter for The Associated Press during the civil rights movement, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 in Atlanta, Ga. She was 93. She was known for developing close sources, and was the only journalist allowed inside Martin Luther King Jr.'s home the day he was assassinated.

Funeral services have been set.

A visitation is planned for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 at Greenwood Cemetery, 1173 Cascade Avenue, SW, Atlanta.

Read her obituary from H.M. Patterson & Son

Read her obituary from The Associated Press

From the AJC in 2016: Reporter Kathryn Johnson reflects on life, work and reporting during the civil rights era
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 29, 2019
