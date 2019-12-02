Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn McBrayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn McBrayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn McBrayer Obituary
MCBRAYER, Kathryn Kathryn McBrayer, age 80, of Hampton, died Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born in Lebanon, Tennessee to the late Edward Lamar Moore and Kathryn Johnston Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee McBrayer and twin brother, "Ned" Moore. Mrs. McBrayer is survived by sons; Jim and Tonya McBrayer, of McDonough, GA and Mark and Coleen McBrayer, of Ellijay, GA; brother, George Moore, of Barnesville, GA; sister, Jackie Conser, of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Mary Kay, Katlyn, Jake, Justin, Taylor, Hannah and Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Piper and Jonah. There are no services planned at this time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com.Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -