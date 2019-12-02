|
MCBRAYER, Kathryn Kathryn McBrayer, age 80, of Hampton, died Friday, November 29, 2019. She was born in Lebanon, Tennessee to the late Edward Lamar Moore and Kathryn Johnston Moore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Lee McBrayer and twin brother, "Ned" Moore. Mrs. McBrayer is survived by sons; Jim and Tonya McBrayer, of McDonough, GA and Mark and Coleen McBrayer, of Ellijay, GA; brother, George Moore, of Barnesville, GA; sister, Jackie Conser, of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Mary Kay, Katlyn, Jake, Justin, Taylor, Hannah and Morgan; and great-grandchildren, Piper and Jonah. There are no services planned at this time. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com.Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 2, 2019