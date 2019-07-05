URQUHART, Kathryn Ryan Kathryn Ryan Urquhart died July 2, 2019 following a brief illness at her home. Katie was born in Chicago, Illinois on December 2, 1927, to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas J. Ryan. She was predeceased in death by her parents, her husband William L. Urquhart, her granddaughter Courtney Megan Urquhart, and her brother Richard T. Ryan of Boulder, Colorado. She was raised in Oak Park, Illinois, and went on to graduate from the Katherine Gibbs School in Chicago. While working at the Chicago Merchandise Mart, she met and subsequently married Bill Urquhart from Norfolk, Virginia. They moved to Atlanta in 1949. She is survived by their four children, Timme Urquhart Feininger (Peter), Thomas Randall Urquhart (Judy Mozen), William Carey Urquhart (Trish), Charles Ridley Urquhart (Cindy). Her grandchildren are Ryan Feininger Butler, Christopher Ryan Urquhart, Kathryn Urquhart Steele, Allyson Cate Urquhart, Virginia Ryan Urquhart and Lucille Jean Urquhart. Step-grandchildren Rand Knight, Chelsea Mozen, and Kelly Rundell. Great grandchildren Eleanor, Thomas, and Hadley Knight, Lillian Sophia Tedder, Andrew Kelly Urquhart and Virginia Ryan Steele. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive, N.W. Atlanta, Georgia 30327, 404.252.4513, Monday, July 8,2019 12:30 pm. Reception will follow at McDonough Hall. Burial will be at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy., N.W., Sandy Springs, Georgia, 30328. 404.255.0750 In Lieu of Flowers, Donations to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 57 Executive Park South, Atlanta, Georgia 30329. 404.325.6973. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 5, 2019