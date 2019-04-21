KING, Kathryne Kathryne (Kappy) King of Ft. Myers Beach, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019 peacefully in her home at the age of 81. Beloved wife of John S. King. Loving Mother to John Alexander King (Nina), Allen King (Diana) and Brian King. Cherished Grandmother to Kyle & Brandon King, Juliana & James King. Sister to James Alexander (Charlotte), Beloved Aunt to Nathan Alexander (Sheila, Andrew & Avery), Stacey Crain (Scott, Claire & Will) Sister-in-law to Patricia Mayfield, Cousin to Clare Plafcan (Dan) & Harvey Alexander. Kappy had a strong faith and love for Jesus. She truly loved her family and friends. You could see the love and generosity she poured out to all. Her kindness, compassion and encouragement shined through. Kappy joined with the founding directors to create The Hope Clubhouse, an organization that provides a community of support for those living with mental illness, a cause near and dear to her heart. An active volunteer, generous supporter and engaged board member, was always looking for ways to stay involved and help those in need. Kappy, through her involvement with Hope Clubhouse received many awards and recognitions for her generosity and service to the community. Most recently, in December 2018, she received the Legacy Award from Hope Clubhouse, in recognition for outstanding volunteer board service. Kappy was a supporter of the Southwest Florida Community Foundation. Kappy loved her Thursday Morning Ladies Bible study led by Pastor Connie. They enjoyed their yearly ladies spring retreats on Sanibel Island Kappy was a generous supporter of the Missions at her church and Mission week including the Ladies' Mission tea she would get her family involved in these events. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, April 24th at Noon at First Assembly of Ft. Myers. 4701 Summerlin Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Donations in Kappy's memory may be made to: The Hope Clubhouse of Southwest Florida 3602 Broadway Ave. Fort Myers, Florida 33901 http://www.hopeclubhouse.org/ The Hope Clubhouse is a charity with a community of people who are working toward a common goal of supporting persons living with the effects of mental illness. The Clubhouse is a healing and mentoring environment for persons who have had their lives drastically disrupted by mental illness and need the support of others who believe that recovery is possible. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary