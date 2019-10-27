|
HUDSON, Kathy Kathy Plott Hudson, of Lawrenceville, GA. It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the departure of Kathy from God's Earth on October 23, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Bobby. Her special daughter Meggan and son-in-law Josh Caldwell and three precious grandchildren, Mattie, Mason, and Marleigh, as well as an extended family of in-laws and relatives. She will be deeply and forever be missed. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 27, 2019