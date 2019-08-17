|
|
VOLKER, Kathy Ann Kathy Ann Volker, 63, of Greensboro, Georgia, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 following a long, courageous fight with cancer. She was a fun-loving, compassionate, creative soul who lit up a room and made friends easily. Kathy possessed a dry, witty sense of humor and took great joy in playing practical jokes on family and friends. She was a good listener and would speak her mind. She had the rare gift of being able to challenge you while embracing and valuing you at the same time. She connected with people and those who knew her well would say they were better people for having known her. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 2, 1955 and spent her high school years in Cullman, AL. She was a graduate of Cullman High School and of Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas. She travelled extensively as a young woman before embarking on a career that ranged from owning and running a small gift store, to IBM customer service, to managing a medical practice and ultimately her favorite career, homemaker. She met and, on June 25, 1988, married Mark Volker and together they raised four wonderful children. Since late 2016, they have made their home in Greensboro on Lake Oconee. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed vacations with her husband and children to golf and beach destinations across the continent. Pebble Beach was a favorite spot as it allowed her to enjoy both golf and the ocean, with the comforting sound of the waves crashing ashore. Pet dogs were treasured companions to her throughout her life. She was a passionate sports fan and fervent follower of the Chicago Cubs and Indianapolis Colts. She was overjoyed that she was able to experience both teams winning championships. She was also incredibly creative and loved a variety of crafts, particularly sewing and decorating. She loved to read, and a daily pleasure was solving the crossword puzzle with her morning cup of coffee. Her lifelong compassion for others is best exemplified in the following story. One day in the midst of an extremely cold winter while living in the Midwest, she was at the heating utility's office to deal with a service matter. She met a woman in line who was in unfortunate circumstances and unable to afford heat for the home she shared with her family. By the time Kathy got to the front of the line she decided to pay the woman's gas bill for that month - and the coming year. She had never met the woman before and never saw her again afterward. She just saw someone in desperate need of help and gave it. She had a heart of gold. In addition to her husband, Mark Volker, Kathy is survived by her three sons, Kyle Pittman, Brian Volker (Lauren) and Patrick Volker; her loving stepmother, Brenda Brown; two sisters, Pam Allen and Sherry Patterson; brother Roger Brown; her grandson Jackson Volker; as well as a number of other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Brown; her beloved daughter, Elizabeth Volker, and her first husband, Larry Pittman. There will be a public visitation to celebrate Kathy's life at McCommons Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 4:00 pm. The family will have a private memorial service separately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Elizabeth Volker Memorial Fund with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, in support of a cause the family cares deeply about, or to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 17, 2019