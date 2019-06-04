Services
HAMNER, Kay Townsend Kay Townsend Hamner, age 74, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away on June 2, 2019 after a long illness. Kay was one of the original employees at the Carter Center and worked there as a manager until her retirement. She is survived by her sister, Tracy Vaughn (Doug); nephew, Chris Vaughn (Angie); great nephew and niece, Michael and Lilah Vaughn. A visitation will be held at H.M. Patterson and Son- Spring Hill Chapel, 1020 Spring St, NW, Atlanta, GA 30309, on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 4, 2019
