Services
Flanigan's Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary & St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church
Ridge Road
Buford, GA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary & St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church
Ridge Road
Buford, GA
PACK, Kay Harrington Kay Harrington Pack, age 73, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Hattie Harrington and brother, Gene Harrington, Jr. She is survived by her husband of thirty-two years, James "Jim" Pack, Sr., Lawrenceville, GA; children, Jay and Linda Harrington, Lawrenceville, GA, Allison Harrington, Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Jenna Cain, Jazmyne Cain, stepchildren, Lynn and Edd Price, Braselton, GA, Jim and Christine Pack, Jr., Norcross, GA; step grandchildren, Preston Pack and Parker Pack. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary & St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church, Ridge Road, Buford, GA with Father Tim Watts officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Mary & St. Martha of Bethany Episcopal Church, 4346 Ridge Road, Buford, GA 30519 in memory of Kay Pack. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 24, 2019
