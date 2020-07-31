Kay Quarterman

QUARTERMAN, Kay K. On July 27, 2020 the family of Kay K. Quarterman bid her a sad, but grateful farewell. Sad for her abrupt, though expected departure, but grateful for the privilege of sharing her life. Lovely in face and form, grace and character, she was a wonderful example of a true lady. She treated all she encountered with charm, courtesy and respect. She enjoyed serving her societal responsibilities through membership in several civic and charitable organizations, in particular the Atlanta Symphony Associates and the Atlanta Rabun Gap Nacoochee Guild. Born August 7, 1932 in Atlanta to Mary Nell Mathis and Walter K. Krauth she was the first child and only girl of three other siblings. She attended College Park High School and Agnes Scott College. In June 1951 she met Keith A. Quarterman, Jr., a medical student at Emory on a blind date. They were married on June 10, 1953. She supported him with patience and tolerance as he completed his training as a General surgeon and they settled down for a life together in Atlanta GA. She was his strength, his rock, and his soulmate through 67 wonderful years. Her passion was for travelling the world and experiencing the history and culture of other countries and other people. She dragged her husband, Keith all over Asia, Africa, South America, and especially Europe on annual, and later, semi- annual trips overseas. She was particularly fond of France and was proud to have taught herself the language and immersed herself in the French culture. In addition to travel, Kay loved to read, she loved art and she loved classical music. But, most of all, she loved her family. A successful life is measured by its contributions to our world and society, and her primary gift was to raise her four sons to be honest men of trust and integrity. She is survived by her Husband, (Keith A. Quarterman Jr.,) and four sons, Keith III (Pamela) of Dallas TX; Alan (Jeanmarie) of Atlanta; John (Fabienne) of San Francisco CA; and Neil (Yeshi) of Atlanta. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Keith IV 'Kit" of Dallas TX; Chris (Erica) of Charlottesville VA; Kendall of Dallas TX.: Kyle (Charlene) of Dallas Tx; Joe, Emma, Ted of Atlanta; Claire and William of San Francisco; Sola and Thomas of Atlanta. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Silke, Mila, and Cameron. According to her wishes, she will be cremated and honored by a private ceremony limited to the immediate family.