Kay White
1934 - 2020
WHITE, Kay Burgess

Kay Burgess White passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Suwanee, GA. She will be buried at 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Lenoir North Carolina, City of Lenoir, Bellevue Cemetery. She is survived by her children, Sam White, Maury White (Jackie), Monty White (Li lan), her six grandchildren, Hannah and Carson (Sam's), Samantha and Hank (Maury and Jackie's), Strother and Avery (Monty's). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Dean Burgess of Atlanta. Kay was born in Lenoir, North Carolina December 20, 1934 to parents Rosalyn and Cecil Burgess. Kay was bright, beautiful and athletic, she had a happy childhood in Lenoir. When her parents purchased a new business they moved to Murphy, North Carolina for her high school years where she was a very good student, a football cheerleader and played varsity basketball. Kay continued her education at The Woman's College of The University of North Carolina, class of 1954. After college Kay moved to Atlanta, Georgia and would make it her home. Her adult life was devoted to her children, her job, her love for travel, the garden club and sports. Kay had a long and successful career in the legal department of the Atlanta Federal Reserve where she retired in 2000. She will be remembered for her humor, her style and grace as well as her fierce love for her children and grandchildren.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Burial
01:00 PM
Bellevue Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
