STRAWN, Kaye Kaye King Strawn, age 77, of McDonough, GA passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was born September 3, 1941 in Columbus, GA to the late James Thomas King & Betty Baisch King. She is survived by her husband, W. Norman Strawn, Sr.; children, Rusty & Jennifer Strawn and Susan & Whit Echols; grandchildren, McKenzie & Addison Price, Taylor Strawn, Anna Strawn, Bo & Caroline Echols, and Molly Echols; great grandson, Whit Allen Echols; brother, Tommy & Marie King; brother-in-law, Danny Strawn; sister-in-law, Lynda Gayle Strawn; and many nieces and nephews. Kaye was preceded in death by her parents; and grandparents, Lillian Agatha Hodge and Jacob David King, and John Edwards Baisch and Mary Will Bell. Kaye graduated from Columbus High and attended Georgia State College for Women (Georgia College), Milledgeville, GA. It was at GSCW that she met the love of her life, Norman Strawn, when a friend set them up on a blind date on Valentine's Day in 1960. Kaye worked several jobs before joining Norman in their business, Strawn & Co., Insurance where they worked alongside one another for 15 years. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of McDonough for 58 years where she played the piano, served on numerous committees and worked in the nursery. Her most treasured service was working with the senior members of the church, the Joyful Bunch, and serving on the bereavement committee. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Kaye loved spending time with family. She looked forward to taking her children and grandchildren to the beach each year and together they enjoyed 27 years of family beach trips. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 24th from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors. Services will be held at First Baptist Church of McDonough on Monday, February 25th at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to the First Baptist Church of McDonough Building Fund. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 23, 2019