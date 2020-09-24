1/1
Keith Fox
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOX, Keith Michael Keith Michael Fox, age 62, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 20, 2020, surrounded with family and friends. Keith was born on June 11, 1958 in Beach Grove, Indiana, the son to Walter James Fox and Rita Hutton Anderson. He attended University of Georgia and received his Bachelor's degree from DeVry University. He was a dedicated employee for Lucent Technologies and traveled the world for IT business. Keith was a man of many talents and loved sports. He was an all-around athlete, which included football, basketball and baseball. In later years he became interested in hockey and he turned to that sport to help pass his bedridden life. Keith was blessed with two beautiful daughters, Farah Fox Schulman (Jonathan) and Brooke Brown (Garret). He cherished his mother, children and grandchildren. He instilled in his children the importance of spending time with family on every occasion. He adored his grandchildren as he enjoyed having his family and friends around. He considered every occasion with pizza and Coca-Cola a party. Keith was a man of God and of peace, honor, integrity, and principle. Keith was an outstanding son, father, grandfather, and friend. No matter how he felt, he always answered with "on top of the world". Keith was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ross and Veila Hutton, Ruby and Oscar Fox, his brother, Kevin Fox, and his niece, Brittney Fox-Watts, plus his favorite aunts, Carol and Kathy. He is survived by his beloved mother, Rita Anderson (Ted), daughters, Farah and Brooke, three grandchildren, Blake Schulman, and Brantley and Bree Brown and a host of relative and friends. In lieu of memorial contributions, donations can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the nonprofit Small Dreams Foundation. Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family. Due to COVID-19, the funeral mass at The Catholic Church of St. Ann will be limited to a small amount of attendees. The mass is 2 PM, on Thursday the 24th.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
The Catholic Church of St. Ann
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roswell Funeral Home
950 Mansell Road
Roswell, GA 30076
7709934811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Roswell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved