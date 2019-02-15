|
|
ROBINSON, Keith Mr. Keith Robinson, of La Habra, CA, passed away on February 1, 2019. Memorial Services were be held Friday, February 15, 2019 at 12 noon at Rainbow Park Baptist Church, 2941 Columbia Dr. Decatur GA 30034. He leaves to cherish his neverending memories, his fiance', Vicki L. Grubbs; one son, Michael Tucker; three daughters, Deanna (Otis) Chandler, Kyth A. Robinson and Kaitlyn J. Robinson; his parents, Larry S. and Ruth J. Robinson; two brothers, Larry T. Robinson and Keenan (Stephanie) Robinson; three sisters, Joyce Robinson, Deborah Robinson and Shawn (Daniel) Donnell; six grandchildren, two nephews, one great-nephew, three nieces, two aunts, two uncles and a host of cousins other relatives and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel (404) 241-5656. levettfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019