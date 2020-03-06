Services
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
(404) 261-3510
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel
4550 Peachtree Road Ne
Atlanta, GA 30319
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Arlington Memorial Park
Sandy Springs, GA
View Map
1972 - 2020
Kelly Bibb Obituary
BIBB, Kelly KELLY ANN BIBB (47) passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2020. Kelly was a caring and supportive person who thoughtfully helped those in need. She had a special place in her heart for animals and nature, and chose a career with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service working to save endangered species. She was creative, artistic, and an accomplished Ballroom dancer. Most of all, she loved, supported, and inspired her father and brother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Kelly was born to Charles M. Bibb, Jr and Janice Peck Bibb on July 18, 1972. She is survived by her father and her brother, Eric Bibb, and preceded in death by her mother and her identical twin sister, Jennifer Ruth Bibb. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10 from 10 AM to 11:45 AM, followed by a celebration of her life in the chapel from 12 PM to 12:45 PM at the H.M. Patterson and Son Funeral Home (4550 Peachtree Rd, Brookhaven, GA 30319). Afterward, everyone is welcome to drive to Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs for the burial service, occurring at 1:30 PM. Flowers are welcome at the address above. You can also share a memory or condolences on this site.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -