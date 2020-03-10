|
GREER, Kelly Colin Kelly Colin Greer, 53, of Powder Springs, GA., passed away on March 5, 2020. Kelly was born in Pequot Lakes, MN to Charlotte and Michael Greer. After graduating from Pequot Lakes High School, Kelly attended both the University of Colorado and St. Cloud State University but eventually ended up obtaining his A&P Certification in Thief River Falls, MN from Northland Community College. He was hired by Delta Airlines in 1991 in Atlanta, where he worked in TechOps for 29 years. Kelly was an amazing husband, incredible father and loving friend to all that knew him. His charismatic, fun-loving personality made everyone that met him feel like they had known him forever. Kelly was the first one to offer to help anyone in need. Kelly's favorite activities included spending time on Lake Wedowee fishing, wakeboarding, boating and riding water toys. However, his greatest love was just spending time with his family. He was a proud father and never missed a game, activity or opportunity to support and cheer on his kids. His relationship with his wife, Kris, was his greatest gift of all. They were together for 32 years, including 24 years of marriage. Kelly is preceded in death by his father, Michael Greer. He is survived by his wife, Kris (Zilka) Greer, their three children, Hannah, Kaleigh and Gavin, his mother, Charlotte, his sister, Katherine Lindenberg (Jim), brothers, Michael Shawn Greer, Chris Greer (Brenda) and Patrick Greer (Caera), nieces and nephews, Sarah (Matt), JJ (Nicole), Michael, Brady, Nathan (Brittany), Nicholas (Cassie), Nevin, Anastasia, Natalia, and Gabriel. Services will be held on Friday, March 13th at Carmichael Funeral Home, 1130 Whitlock Avenue, Marietta, GA 30064. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with the funeral service immediately following in the chapel. Honorary Pallbearers, Jimmy Barton, Josh Blancato, Dan Feemster, Wayne Ford, Jeff Garrett, Adam Grizzle, Chad Hall, Jerry Harmon, Joseph Whittle Husbands, Jr., Chris Kollasch, Greg Kuzia, Victor Rundquist. The family would like for everyone to honor Kelly by wearing his favorite attire (Hawaiian shirts, camo shorts and Vikings gear). In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Randolph County Animal Shelter, 104 Animal Shelter Road, Wedowee, Alabama 36278. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in Charge of the arrangements. (770)424-4924. www.carmichaelcares.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 10, 2020