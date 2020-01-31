|
HOWARD, Kelly Jean Kelly Jean Howard, 49 years young, of Saint George Island, began her new journey after passing peacefully with friends by her side at Big Bend Hospice in Tallahassee, Florida on December 15th, 2019. Kelly Jean was born in Campbell County near the Fort Thomas-Newport community, Kentucky on January 17th, 1970 and was predeceased by her parents, Sharon Eckstine Howard and Sheldon "Woody" Elwood Howard. She was of Christian faith and she often named Lee Wallace as her handpicked dad. In her childhood years she resided in Kentucky and Florida before moving to Atlanta, Georgia. Kelly loved to recount the years spent while in Atlanta where she worked as a fuel technician for a major airline company. In her free time she was able to travel to attend concerts and events all over the United States and led an exciting life befriending many celebrities and musicians. While her favorite place living there was Little Five Points she also frequented Saint George Island on many road trips and in 2010 decided to relocate to the island. During her years on St. George she worked as a pool technician, sales clerk and caring for pets. Kelly loved working at Survivors, which was her favorite job here. People remember her from there; she enjoyed meeting people and went out of her way to help anyone in need. She will always be remembered for her infectious spirit, spontaneous personality, her wit and humor, sense of fun, love of the beach, love of music and animals. She had an uncanny ability to make people smile. Her favorite food was Michael Angelo's eggplant parmigiana, favorite song was "Solsbury Hill" by Peter Gabriel, favorite group was Type O Negative, favorite dog was Marley and her favorite cat was Rainey Day. Kelly Jean is survived by one son and his spouse, Justin Eddington and LaDestiny LaShay Eddington; a granddaughter, Seraphina Kunia Eddington, of Georgia; an uncle, Michael David Howard, of Florida; a grandmother, Virginia Hunt Howard, of South Carolina; a step sister, Theresa Hennemann Fray, of Kentucky; a step brother, Wesley Hennemann, of Kentucky; and Stephen Michael Sherlock, life partner, of Saint George Island. We love and miss you Kelly! In keeping with her wishes, no formal services will be held. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020, 2pm until at Saint George Island Scout Regatta Park, 927 West Bayshore Drive. The park was her favorite place to launch her kayak. This event will be catered by The Beach Pit Restaurant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, Florida 32308. www.BIGBENDHOSPICE.ORG To leave any online condolences, remarks or comments please visit her guestbook at our website at www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 31, 2020