1/1
Kelly Pringle
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PRINGLE, Mrs. Kelly Carroll Mrs. Kelly Carroll Pringle, age 57, of Fairburn, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born June 8, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Mrs. Doris White Isaacs. She graduated in 1981 from Walton High School. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Pringle is survived by her husband of nearly 20 years, Robert Pringle of Fairburn, Georgia. According to her wishes, Mrs. Pringle will be cremated. No service planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home
2189 Midway Road
Douglasville, GA 30135
(770) 942-2311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved