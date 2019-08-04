|
REED Jr., Kelly Miller Dr. Kelly Miller Jr, 78, retired Chiropractic Physician of Seminole, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was a member of the Pinellas County Church of Christ, a lifetime member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Kelly leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Gloria D. Reed, three brothers, three sisters, one stepsister, one stepbrother, four sons, one daughter, thirteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends. Dr. Reed will be dearly missed.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019