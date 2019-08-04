Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Reed Obituary
REED Jr., Kelly Miller Dr. Kelly Miller Jr, 78, retired Chiropractic Physician of Seminole, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was a member of the Pinellas County Church of Christ, a lifetime member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Kelly leaves behind his wife of 40 years, Gloria D. Reed, three brothers, three sisters, one stepsister, one stepbrother, four sons, one daughter, thirteen grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, and a host of friends. Dr. Reed will be dearly missed.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.