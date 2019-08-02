|
SINGLETON, Kelvin Homegoing service for Mr. Kelvin "Cheese" Singleton, of Covington, GA, will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 1730 Hollywood Road NW, Atlanta, GA, Dr. Arthur Carson, pastor. His remains will lie instate at 1 p.m. Entombment, Lincoln Cemetery. Cortege will assemble at 818 Durham Crossing, Stone Mountain, GA at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Visitation TODAY from 12 noon to 8 p.m. and family hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Young-Levett Funeral Home, 3106 West Street, Covington GA 30014. Young-Levett Funeral Home Home COVINGTON CHAPEL, (770) 786-2944. younglevettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019