Young Levett Funeral Home
3106 West Street SW
Covington, GA 30014-2735
(770) 786-2944
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Levett Funeral Home
3106 West Street SW
Covington, GA 30014-2735
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Young Levett Funeral Home
3106 West Street SW
Covington, GA 30014-2735
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Springfield Baptist Church
1730 Hollywood Road NW
Atlanta, GA
Kelvin SINGLETON
SINGLETON, Kelvin Homegoing service for Mr. Kelvin "Cheese" Singleton, of Covington, GA, will be Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church, 1730 Hollywood Road NW, Atlanta, GA, Dr. Arthur Carson, pastor. His remains will lie instate at 1 p.m. Entombment, Lincoln Cemetery. Cortege will assemble at 818 Durham Crossing, Stone Mountain, GA at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Visitation TODAY from 12 noon to 8 p.m. and family hour from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Young-Levett Funeral Home, 3106 West Street, Covington GA 30014. Young-Levett Funeral Home Home COVINGTON CHAPEL, (770) 786-2944. younglevettfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 2, 2019
