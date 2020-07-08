Kendall Brown

BROWN, Kendall Zhivago In the blink of an eye, Kendall Zhivago Brown completed his journey on earth and transitioned to the arms of The Master in San Diego, CA on June 24, 2020. Known for his infectious smile and contagious energy, family and friends will celebrate life in his native city of Atlanta, GA on Thursday, July 9, 2020, 3pm at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel (Live Streaming) with public visitation preceding from 9am 3pm. Kendall has called San Diego home for nearly 30 years and modeled his favorite phrase, "LIVE LOVE LAUGH every day, with no regrets". With adventure as his guide, he loved dancing, surfing, skydiving and loving people. Kendall was a successful Marketing & Sales rep for over two decades and currently employed by John Lenore Company. Along with his loving mother Jewell Spear-Brown of Atlanta, GA, there remain a loving family to continue life with Kendall inside their hearts: 4 brothers Darrell Brown of Atlanta, GA, W. Fitzgerald Brown of Decatur, GA, Rodwyn McGee of Atlanta, GA and D'Angelo Walton of Hampton, GA; 2 sisters Tracy G. Walton of Hampton, GA and Vanessia (Patrick) Walton Arnold of Greenville, SC; along with a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Awaiting his arrival were his father, Walter Lewis Brown and two bonus moms, Dorothy "Mama Dot" McGee and Brenda "Mama BJ" Walton. A second celebration service will be held in San Diego, CA at a later date.