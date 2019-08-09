|
JONES, Kendra Nichole Celebration of Life for Miss Kendra Nichole Jones will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1 PM at Peace Baptist Church, 2619, 4000 Covington Hwy Decatur, Ga. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Rev. Darron Randolph, Officiating. Remains will lie in repose at 11:30 AM. Family will receive friends TODAY from 4:30-5:30 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories father, Clinton Arnold Jr; sister, Ramona Arnold; grandfather, Wiley E. Roberson, nephew, Jordon Arnold; grandmother, Mary E. Kelly and a host of other siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence, 4275 Welbron Dr Decatur, Ga at Noon. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019