Services
Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home
1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.
East Point, GA 30344
(404) 768-2993
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Peace Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Peace Baptist Church
619, 4000 Covington Hwy
Decatur, GA
View Map
JONES, Kendra Nichole Celebration of Life for Miss Kendra Nichole Jones will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 1 PM at Peace Baptist Church, 2619, 4000 Covington Hwy Decatur, Ga. Interment Washington Memorial Gardens. Rev. Darron Randolph, Officiating. Remains will lie in repose at 11:30 AM. Family will receive friends TODAY from 4:30-5:30 PM. She leaves to cherish her memories father, Clinton Arnold Jr; sister, Ramona Arnold; grandfather, Wiley E. Roberson, nephew, Jordon Arnold; grandmother, Mary E. Kelly and a host of other siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence, 4275 Welbron Dr Decatur, Ga at Noon. GUS THORNHILL'S FUNERAL HOME, INC 404-768-2993
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019
