HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 461-9222
Kennedy DUKES

DUKES, Kennedy Kennedy Dukes, 52, of McDonough passed Sat, 4/20/2019. His services will be held Thursday, April 25 at 12noon, Philadelphia Baptist Church, 1728 Hampton-Locust Grove Rd, Locust Grove GA. Rev. W.C. Neal Sr., Pastor. Family to assemble at the residence at 11am. Remains will lie in state 11am until hour of service. Interment, Eastview Cemetery,Newnan. Hiscare entrusted to HOPE Funeral Home, 165 Carnegie Place, Fayetteville 30214. (770) 461-9222.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019
