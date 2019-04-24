BAGGETT, Kenneth E. Kenneth E. Baggett was called home to rest on April 3rd, 2019, at the age of 64, in his hometown of Auburn, Alabama after a valiant 29 month battle with cancer. His memorial service will be held on April 27, 2019, 9:00 am, at the First Baptist Church of Opelika, visitation to follow at the church. Ken was born in Brewton, Alabama to William Allen and Elsie Baggett. He graduated from T. R. Miller High School, proceeded to junior college on a tennis scholarship and ultimately entered Auburn University. At Auburn, Ken met the love of his life Missy and found his future profession of accounting. Ken is survived by his wife Missy, his two sons Chris (Emily) and Cole (Montse); beloved grandchildren, Polly (Dada's Princess) and newly arrived William; his sister Mary, his Aunt Dot and Uncle Ted; and ten nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Allen and Elsie, and his brothers Arnold and James. Ken's most important legacy was as a husband, father, son, brother and friend. Ken and Missy were blessed to have had a love (at first sight), friendship and deep bond for 44 years and beyond. Ken worked hard at putting his family and friends first regardless of the pressures at work. He took great joy in spending time with them, celebrating their successes, and being there for them in their times of need. His sons fondly remember the days at Murphey Candler, hockey games, tennis matches, and playing golf together. Ken loved going to Auburn football and basketball games with his family, countless other sporting events, wonderful vacations and spending family time on projects complete with a family picnic. In his professional life, Ken was a bold leader, innovator, colleague and friend. As co-CEO of CohnReznick and later, Chairman of the Board. Ken helped establish CohnReznick as a top national firm and was instrumental in propelling its growth. For nine years, he served as Managing Principal and CEO of Reznick Group, leading it to a top 20 national ranking among public accounting firms. Ken earned many honors in his professional life. He was inducted into The Advisory Board's "Winning is Everything" Hall of Fame. He was consistently listed as one of the top accounting practitioners by Accounting Today, CPA Magazine, and Inside Public Accounting. He served as a past World Chair of the International Group of Accounting Firms, president and board member of the Georgia Affordable Housing Coalition, board member of the Government Transformation Initiative, and president and board member of the Auburn University School of Accountancy Advisory Council. Ken was recognized as one of the top 40 alumni in the last 40 years by the School of Accountancy Advisory Council. Ken was devoted to family, friends, hard work and community service. He was an inspiration to those he touched and inspired by those that touched him. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to: Ken and Missy Baggett Endowed Scholarship, Auburn University Foundation, School of Accountancy, 301 Lowder Hall, Auburn, Al 36849. www.jeffcoattrant.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary