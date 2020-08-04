BOGLIN, Kenneth Kenneth Boglin, the fourth of ten children of Eugene and Ovetta Boglin, was born on April 25, 1949 in Fairfield, Alabama. Although raised in the Baptist church, he joined the Mormon faith in the late 1990's. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1969, served in Vietnam, and was honorably discharged in 1975. Kenneth relocated to Kansas City, Missouri, to work, first in waste management, then was promoted to a supervisor in the Environmental Control Department for the city, often representing Kansas City at national meetings covering environmental concerns. Retiring from work in 1992, Kenneth relocated first to his hometown, then to Stone Mountain, Georgia, and then in 2005 to the VA Community Living Center in Decatur, Georgia. There he was known mostly as Mr. "B," befriending many of the healthcare workers and giving them nicknames (ones of southern origins). They patiently endured his long discussions of Vietnam, sports, cooking, shopping, and the Mormon faith. Considered a caring person, he had been active in civil rights issues (one of the first to integrate his high school), an avid reader of history, and sharing his skill of cooking, grilling and baking with the healthcare workers and his church members. A visitation will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA on Tuesday Aug. 4, from 4 pm until 8 pm. A graveside service will be held on Thursday Aug. 6 at Alabama National Cemetery.



