Services
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
View Map
Kenneth Burel Obituary
BUREL, Kenneth Kenneth Burel, age 85, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Nell Davis Burel, brothers, Bobby Burel, Stanley Burel. Mr. Burel is survived by his wife of sixty-one years, JoAnn Shelley Burel, Sugar Hill, GA, children, Kenya and Billy Mattie, Cumming, GA, Karla Burel, Cumming, GA, grandchildren, Duane Bradford, Deven Bradford, Chase and Kala Mattie, Mallory Mattie, McKenzie Mattie, Andrew Grogan, great granddaughter, Ava Bradford, brother, Douglas and Barbara Burel, Buford, GA, sisters-in-law, Barbara E. Taylor, Braselton, GA, Dixie Williams, Winder, GA, brother-in-law, Lindsey Smith, Lilburn, GA, several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Burel was born Nov. 2, 1934 in Buford, GA. He was a 1953 graduate of Sugar Hill School. Mr. Burel was a veteran of the U. S. Air Force. He was retired from Allis Chalmers after twenty-five years of service, as an office manager. He loved tractors. Mr. Burel was a member of Sugar Hill United Methodist Church and a member of Buford American Legion Post 127. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3 PM, in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Marilane Brooks and Rev. Lonnie Fenton officiating. Interment will be at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens, Buford, GA. Family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2 PM, until 4 PM, and 6 PM until 8 PM, at the funeral home. To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 12, 2020
