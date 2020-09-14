BURNETTE, Kenneth Kenneth Burnette, age 80, of Social Circle, GA, entered heaven, Thursday, September 10, 2020 after battling COVID19. He retired, as a Major from the Atlanta Police Department after 25 years of service. He was a member of First Baptist Church Social Circle. He's survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Burnette; daughter, Missy Thomas (Chris); sister, Barbara Granbois; granddaughter, Morgan Johnson (Caleb), sister-in-law, Hazel Burnette, and many nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID19 exposure. In lieu of flowers and condolences, please send to Mrs. Burnette, P.O. Box 534, Social Circle, GA 30025. Griner Funeral Home, 770-460-5566.



