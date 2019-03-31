BURSON, Kenneth Louis Kenneth Louis Burson was born October 14 1938 at St. Thomas Hospital located in Nashville Tennessee. He is survived by his beloved wife Claire Lee Burson, son Keith, daughter Leslie, step son Stanley and granddaughter Claire. He passed away after a brief illness on March 25th 2019 at the age of 80. "Ken", as he was known was a successful developer and entrepreneur. He was recognized for his philanthropic spirit and gave generously to the various charities that he was involved with. He attended E Rivers grade school Northside High School and later studied at the University of Georgia and the University of Houston before settling in Houston Texas where he met his wife of 57 years. She wore a red collarless dress and he couldn't take his eyes off her knowing that his life would be forever changed. A native Atlantan and life-time member of the Capital City Club, Ken helped to define the Atlanta skyline with his accomplishments. He developed numerous commercial buildings, schools, storage facilities, apartments, houses, hotels and later he even built a shooting range. He and Lee traveled extensively over the years and would later find their roots at the base of the north Georgia Mountains on Lake Burton where they resided for over 30 years. He was a member of the Lake Burton Civic Association and a volunteer First Responder. Ken Burson was respected and admired by those who knew him. He was bigger than life and will be missed. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date, because after all, Ken Burson, knew how to throw a great party! In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his honor to St. James Episcopal Church Clayton, Georgia or a local charity of your choosing. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary