Kenneth Carlson

CARLSON, Kenneth Loren Kenneth Loren Carlson, age 78 of Marietta, GA, passed away on June 18, 2020. He was born in Minneapolis, MN to Hazel and Everett Carlson. Ken was retired from Wunder-Bar and enjoyed playing golf, watching his grandchildren's sports, and spending time with family and friends. Ken is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy Carlson, and his three sons, (married) Ken and Krissy Carlson, Tim and Kelli Carlson, and Chris and Miranda Carlson. Ken also has 6 wonderful grandchildren in Kyle, Connor, Caleb, Chole, Ledger, and Holland with whom he thought the world of. The family will receive guests between the hours of 5 PM - 8 PM, on June 25, at H.M Patterson & Son Canton Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation Ken's honor to The American Cancer Society (donate3.cancer.org).


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 23, 2020.
