CHILDS, Kenneth Lamar Kenneth Lamar Childs, age 70, passed away Feb. 19, 2020. A native of Lithonia, GA, Mr. Childs was the son of the late Asa Lamar and Mary Laurens Childs. Mr. Childs was preceded in death by his daughter Kristina Childs. Mr. Childs was retired from Colonial Heating and Air, and was owner and operator of Kenny's Heating and Air. Mr. Childs was a US Coast Guard Vet. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 AM, in the Smith Memory Chapel. Rev. William Whitfield will officiate. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9 AM, until funeral hour on Saturday. Survivors include his wife, Angelia Barber Childs, children, Chasiti (Chris) Weiand, Wendy (Shannon) Wilson, Christina (Michael) Lovell, Kaycie (Bradley) Roberts, James "Jamie" (Michelle) Keen, Matthew (Stephanie)Keen, brothers, David (Sherrie) Childs, Marvin (Terri) Childs, 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 21, 2020