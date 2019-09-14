|
|
COHEN, Kenneth Kenneth Winter Cohen, age 60, of Marietta, passed away on September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Cohen. Survivors include children, Seth and Hayley; sister, Karen Winnick; mother-in-law, Rachelle Berliner, and brothers-in-law, Cary Auerbach and Steven Auerbach. A graveside service was held on Friday, September 13, at 10:30 AM at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Ephraim Silverman officiating. Sign the guestbook online at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 14, 2019