Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
kenneth cohen

kenneth cohen Obituary
COHEN, Kenneth Kenneth Winter Cohen, age 60, of Marietta, passed away on September 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Paula Cohen. Survivors include children, Seth and Hayley; sister, Karen Winnick; mother-in-law, Rachelle Berliner, and brothers-in-law, Cary Auerbach and Steven Auerbach. A graveside service was held on Friday, September 13, at 10:30 AM at Greenwood Cemetery with Rabbi Ephraim Silverman officiating. Sign the guestbook online at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 14, 2019
