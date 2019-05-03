Services
Kenneth COLEMAN Jr. Obituary
COLEMAN, Jr., Kenneth Funeral service for Kenneth Coleman, Jr. will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 1:00 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home Avondale-Scottdale Chapel. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 12 to 8 PM. Interment will be at Hillandale Memorial Gardens 6201 Hillandale Drive Lithonia, GA 30058. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, Avondale-Scottdale Chapel. 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079. (404)294-5500.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2019
