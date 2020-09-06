Kenneth Hale

HALE, Kenneth Clayton Kenneth Clayton Hale was born on February 24, 1956 and he died on September 1, 2020. In April 2020, Ken was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme, which is the most aggressive brain cancer. Ken spent his youth in Cajun country, Louisiana. He served in the Air Force in Arizona in his early 20s, graduated from the University of Southwest Louisiana in 1980, and worked in the oil field before moving to Atlanta in 1987. He was always cheerful and ready to go on another adventure. In his youth, he loved hunting, fishing, and other outdoor pursuits. Ken hiked (nearly) the whole Appalachian Trail twice, once with his brother Doug. He continued to love hiking and camping and was an active member of the Kennesaw Mountain Trail Club for several years. Ken never met a stranger in his life and was always excited to share a story (or three). He leaves behind a wife of 33 years, Phyllis Reece Hale, and three children, Kady, Luke, and Gaby Hale. Also mourning are his brothers Tony and Doug Hale, sister Anne Hale Hunt and many nieces and nephews. His cherished dog, Harper, misses him dearly. Because of the pandemic, the family will not be holding a memorial service.