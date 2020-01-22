|
HANDSPIKE, Kenneth Lee Funeral service for Mr. Kenneth Lee Handspike of Lithonia will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11 AM at Mount Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, 581 Parker Ave., Decatur, GA, Rev. Aaron Robinson, Pastor, officiating, Rev. J. E. Butler, Eulogist. Interment, Washington Park Cemetery. The remains will be placed in state at the church 10 AM Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM. Public viewing will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at First Comfort Baptist Church, 1955 Columbia Dr., Decatur, GA from 5 to 8 PM. Davis and Son Funeral Home, 1091 Hardin St. SW, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-5102.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 22, 2020