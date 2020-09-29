1/1
Kenneth Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

HARRIS, Kenneth


Kenneth Harris, originally of Columbus, Mississippi, died Friday, September 25, at the age of 79, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Born in 1941 to Woodrow and Inez Harris, Kenneth graduated from Stephen D. Lee High School in 1959, and from Mississippi State University in 1964. He taught history at Sprayberry High School in Marietta for 36 years, and coached girl's basketball and boy's golf as well. He led the girl's basketball team to the state title in 1971. He was also active in leadership at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Becky, his son David, daughter-in-law Katie, grandsons James and Matthew, and siblings and in-laws Don Harris, Kay and Larry Wingert, Gail and Ron Cooke, and Lillie and Heyward Burnette.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Tuesday at Winkenhofer Funeral Home in Kennesaw. Memorial service will be 2 PM Wednesday at Kennesaw First Baptist Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704227299
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved