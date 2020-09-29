

HARRIS, Kenneth





Kenneth Harris, originally of Columbus, Mississippi, died Friday, September 25, at the age of 79, in Kennesaw, Georgia. Born in 1941 to Woodrow and Inez Harris, Kenneth graduated from Stephen D. Lee High School in 1959, and from Mississippi State University in 1964. He taught history at Sprayberry High School in Marietta for 36 years, and coached girl's basketball and boy's golf as well. He led the girl's basketball team to the state title in 1971. He was also active in leadership at Kennesaw First Baptist Church, as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Becky, his son David, daughter-in-law Katie, grandsons James and Matthew, and siblings and in-laws Don Harris, Kay and Larry Wingert, Gail and Ron Cooke, and Lillie and Heyward Burnette.



Visitation will be from 6-8 PM Tuesday at Winkenhofer Funeral Home in Kennesaw. Memorial service will be 2 PM Wednesday at Kennesaw First Baptist Church.



