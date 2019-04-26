|
|
HAYDEN, Sr., Kenneth S. Home Going Celebration for Mr. Kenneth S. Hayden, Sr, age 81 will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9AM at the South Dekalb Chapel of Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes, Inc-4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur GA, Viewing/Visitation TODAY, Friday April 26, 2019 from 10am-8pm also at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Hillandale Memorial Gardens-6201 Hillandale Dr, Lithonia GA. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Homes (404)241-5656 Visit www.levettfuneralhome.com to express condolences.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 26, 2019