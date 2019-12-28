|
JONES, Kenneth Mr. Kenneth Jones of Atlanta, GA passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 23, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, Dec. 29, at 1 PM, in our Cascade Chapel. Kenneth was a proud native of Atlanta, a loving husband and father. He is survived by wife of 47 years, Helen Coleman Jones, son, Michael Kenneth, daughter-in-law, Raney Yvonne, and niece, Erica Levene Jessie. Murray Brothers. (404)349-3000. mbfh.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 28, 2019