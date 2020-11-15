KNIGHT, Kenneth Lionel



Kenneth Lionel Knight, 69, of Tucker, Georgia passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in New Albany, Indiana in 1951. Preceded in death by his parents, Mettie Ferguson and Lionel Knight, brothers Chris, Van and Scott Knight, sister Renae Knight, and sister-in-law Lynn Abernathy, Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Patricia, his son, Ryan Knight (Andrea) and daughter, Ann Maddox (Miles) as well as three grandsons, Sean, Aaron, and Liam. Also survived by sisters Vickie Knight, Triee Moore, brothers Daniel Ferguson and Perry Knight, special niece Brandi Knight Sebolt and stepsiblings Neal Romines and Penny Cash. Ken loved education prompting the completion of multiple degrees at Georgia State University, Atlanta University and finally his PhD in psychology from Saybrook University. He previously worked for the VA Medical Center, Cobb and Dekalb Counties and finally found his place in private practice which he operated since 1989. His love for travel, big Golden Retrievers, riding horses and motorcycles and playing guitar knew no bounds as did his love for his family and friends. He was also very involved in the Lay Cistercian program at the Monastery of the Holy Spirit. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A funeral mass will be said in Ken's honor November 20, 2020 11am at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Interment will be at a later date at Honey Creek Cemetery in Conyers, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, Conyers, Georgia.



