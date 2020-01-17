|
LEWIS, Kenneth Kenneth Lewis AGE 66, passed away December 24, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Born October 15, 1953 to Oscar, Sr. and Willie Louise (Bew) Lewis in Lockport, Illinois. Preceded in death by his brother, Robert Earl Wright; his parents; maternal grandparents, Willie B.C. and Luellar Bew; uncles, Ivory Bew, James Bew and George Bew. Kenneth leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Kathy Lewis; children, Adrian LaShaun Shelby, Dana Lewis, Barrington Lewis and Kendra Lewis; grandchildren Kenneth Bernard and Jaiden Kendall Christopher Flintroy, and Keith Allen Lewis all of Atlanta, GA; siblings, Willie (Cheryl) Wright of Naperville, Il, Oscar (Cassandra) Lewis, Jr. of Melbourn, Florida and Vanessa (James) McCollum of Decatur, GA; aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering Visitation, Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Greater Bethel AME Church, 2455 Lakewood Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30315. Service 1:00 PM Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000 mbfh.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 17, 2020