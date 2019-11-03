|
MCKENZIE, Jr., Kenneth B. With sorrow in our hearts yet joy in the promise of the Resurrection, the family of Kenneth B. McKenzie, Jr. .announces his death on Oct. 31, 2019. He was born on Sept. 17, 1924 to Kenneth B. McKenzie, Sr. and Clyde Methvin McKenzie in Barbour County, AL. He was the youngest of four siblings, each of whom preceded him in death. Ken was a veteran of the Second World War, serving with distinction in the 327th Army Air Corps Group as a radioman on C-130s. Upon his return from the war, he concluded his studies in architecture at Auburn University. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and graduated in 1950. That same year, he moved to Atlanta and began a career in architecture and mortgage banking. He retired as the proprietor of McKenzie Enterprises, a privately held mortgage banking concern. In 1950 he also met Mildred Tye. They were married on March 14, 1953. Their children include The Rev'd Dr. Kenneth B. McKenzie (Vicki), Mildred P. McKenzie, both of Atlanta, and James P. McKenzie of Birmingham, AL who preceded him in death. Further survivors include two grandsons, Kenneth B. (Mac) McKenzie, IV, of Clyde, NC and Ian D. McKenzie, of St. Petersburg, FL; and Clover McKenzie, great-granddaughter, of Clyde, NC. Ken joined the North Avenue Presbyterian Church in 1951 and remained an active member until his health began to fail. He served as a Deacon, Ruling Elder, and Ruling Elder Emeritus. Additionally, he took a great interest in horticulture, achieving recognition as a Master Gardener and volunteering many hours at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens. The family expresses heartfelt thanks to the personal assistants who added greatly to the quality of his life in the last 8 years: Jeannot Elissaint, Joseph Joseph, Chantal Elysee and Vanette Alegrond. Your loving attention added greatly to our joy and comfort as it did to his. A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Monday, Nov. 4, at 11 AM in the Chapel of H.M. Patterson and Son Spring Hill. Visitation will be observed from 10 AM until the hour of service. The Officiant will be the Rev'd Dr. Kenneth McKenzie In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the North Avenue Presbyterian Church, the Atlanta Botanical Gardens, or the charity of your choosing. "Rest eternal grant unto him, O Lord, and may light perpetual shine upon him. May he rest in peace and rise in glory." On Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, Visitation will begin at 10 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son's Spring Hill Chapel. Burial will be conducted at Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 3, 2019