MILLER, Kenneth Kenneth Miller, born January 21, 1938, in Hackensack, NJ, died peacefully at his home in Atlanta, GA, surrounded by his three loving daughters, Marsi Cameron, Meridith Barnola,and Jennifer Thomas, and his devoted wife of 34 years, Bentley Browning Marane Miller. Cause of death was cancer, which he fought bravely and tirelessly for the past year. He is also survived by his fellow Navy man and motorcyclist son Andy Marane, his wife Avee and grandson Aaron Russell Marane; son-in-law Mark Cameron and granddaughter Caitlin; Son-in-law Garrett Barnola and grandson Wayland; Jim Mayfield and granddaughters Maddy and Erin Thomas. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Franklin Miller and Madeleine Cribier Miller and his sisters Marilyn Miller Spencer and Renee Miller Schiel. Mr. Miller was a graduate of the Peekskill Military Academy; served in the U.S.Navy in the Pacific aboard the USS Greenlet and USS Sperry. His career with Michelin involved quality assurance at a time when the automobile industry was expanding their product and presence throughout the Southeast. For those who knew Mr. Miller, he will be remembered as greeting you with a joke or an impromptu pun. For those who got to enjoy competitive swimming with Ken, he will be remembered as an outstanding swimmer, effortless form, the forerunner of "distance per stroke" and a very fun team member. For those who knew him as an avid fisherman, he will be remembered for his technique, knowledge, and pure love of the art of fly fishing. For those who knew him as an artist, he will be remembered as a gifted carver, illustrator, painter, decorator, and endless creativity. For those who loved him, he will be remembered as a generous, patient, kind provider; empathetic, non-judgmental, supportive parent, and an adventuresome, interesting, funny, adoring, loyal and loving husband. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and Covenant Presbyterian Church. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 2 PM at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2461 Peachtree Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 28, 2019