|
|
ROSS, Kenneth Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Kenneth Ross of Conyers, Ga. will be held on Friday November 22, 2019, 11 AM, at Beulah Missionary Baptist Church 2340 Clifton Springs Road Decatur, GA 30012 with Senior Pastor Reverend Gerry D. Black, officiating. Interment Kennedy Memorial. Visitation TODAY from 12-8 PM. Family Hour from 6-8 PM. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory Rockdale Chapel 1999 Hwy. 138 SE, Conyers, GA 30013, (770)285-6673.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 21, 2019