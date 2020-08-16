1/
Kenneth Silberstein
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SILBERSTEIN, Kenneth Lieutenant-Colonel (ret.) Kenneth Ray Silberstein, 79, died peacefully on August 5, 2020, at home with his loving wife Joyce Hale-Silberstein. Kenneth was born to Hans and Anna Silberstein, on September 17th, 1940 in Paullina Iowa. Kenneth graduated as 2nd Lieutenant from the United States Military Academy - West Point NY in 1963. He married Margaret Gail Boyd of Lewisville, Texas on June 29, 1964. He served multiple tours in Vietnam in the Field Artillery and continued his service until he was honorably discharged in 1987. Widowed in December 2012. On April 17th 2017 he married Joyce Hagin of Callaway, Nebraska and spent the remainder of his life traveling visiting friends and family and working in his treasured garden. Lt. Col. Silberstein was a brave soldier, loyal friend, devoted husband as well as a patient and loving father.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved