SILBERSTEIN, Kenneth Lieutenant-Colonel (ret.) Kenneth Ray Silberstein, 79, died peacefully on August 5, 2020, at home with his loving wife Joyce Hale-Silberstein. Kenneth was born to Hans and Anna Silberstein, on September 17th, 1940 in Paullina Iowa. Kenneth graduated as 2nd Lieutenant from the United States Military Academy - West Point NY in 1963. He married Margaret Gail Boyd of Lewisville, Texas on June 29, 1964. He served multiple tours in Vietnam in the Field Artillery and continued his service until he was honorably discharged in 1987. Widowed in December 2012. On April 17th 2017 he married Joyce Hagin of Callaway, Nebraska and spent the remainder of his life traveling visiting friends and family and working in his treasured garden. Lt. Col. Silberstein was a brave soldier, loyal friend, devoted husband as well as a patient and loving father.