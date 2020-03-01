|
|
TICE, Kenneth Tomas While on a trip visiting friends and relatives Kenneth T. Tice of Cumming, GA passed away suddenly and peacefully on Oct. 30, 2020 in Rochester, NY. Predeceased by his mother, Priscilla Davis Tice, father, Harris Tomes Tice and sister, Sandra Tice Malloy. Survived by his wife, Kathleen Mae Perzik Tice, nephews, Jamie Malloy of Manchester, CT and Sean Malloy of New London, CT, cousins, Robert Tice (wife Nancy) of Canyon Lakes, CA, Professor James Tice (Wife Virginia) of Eugene, OR, nieces Susan Jenkins (husband Ben) of Franklin, TN and Sharon McDonald (husband Adrian) of San Diego, CA, and great-niece AvaGrace Jenkins, great-nephews Noah and Sam Jenkins. Kenneth was born in Dover, NJ, and graduated from Newark College of Engineering (now New Jersey Science and Technology University). He as an active member of Sigma Pi Education Foundation. Started his career at Gleason Works located in Rochester, New York specializing in designing gears. Went to Alling-Lander, Sodus New York as a Senior Engineer. Moved to Philadelphia to work for Quaker City Gear Works, Inc. as the Evoloid Project Manager. He was most proud of his accomplishment to be part of a design team jointly with Westinghouse Corp to develop the first mechanical human heart. He then took an opportunity offered by Ingersoll-Rand to become Manufacturing Manager at Sier Bath in North Bergen, New Jersey. Then advanced to become Company Manager of Best Process Inc. in Cartersville, GA. He proceeded to head up the sale of this Company and transitioned to a Business Broker at Chase Business Services and Investment Properties. He then formed Kenneth Tice and Associates to set up franchises for Atlanta Bread throughout the Southeast as well as Day Care centers for Children. At this same time he and a business partner set up a vehicle donation program; Charity Auto donations serving over 200 charities in the Southeast. He was a member of the National Society of Fund Raising Executives. Retirement gave him more time for his favorite two interests: the stock market he had been a member and officer of two investment clubs: ACME Investment Club and Best Buy Investment Club both utilize the guidelines of NAIC His second interest: Politics. Well-read and encouraged other retirees to become involved. Supported local County, State and Federal campaigns. A proud member of Good Shepherd Church of Cumming, GA; The Royal Oak Foundation and the French Heritage Society. He enjoyed fishing, reading, visiting Museums throughout the world (loved Impressionism), and traveled extensively. He was a patron of the Atlanta Symphony. Those who knew him are remembering his commitment to his friends, family and organizations he belonged to. Fun Fact: He performed in the opening ceremonies in 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia A funeral mass and memorial will be held Friday, March 20, at 11 AM, at the Good Shepherd Church, Cumming, GA. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA 30040 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 1, 2020