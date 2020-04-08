Services
Kenneth Wakeling


1928 - 2020
WAKELING, Kenneth J. Kenneth J. Wakeling passed away on April 3rd, 2020. He was the youngest of the eight children of Bertram and Bessie Wakeling. He was born on March 4th, 1928 in Gillingham, Kent, England. After attending technical school, he was employed by Short Brothers and Harland in Belfast, Northern Ireland as an aircraft design engineer. He married his wife May "Jean" Kee Wakeling on December 16th, 1950, and had a son and a daughter. In 1966 he moved his family to Marietta, Georgia where he was employed by Lockheed Aircraft Corporation. He retired in 1995. Ken loved gardening, and neighbors and friends always commented on the beauty of his landscaping. Ken and his wife Jean were long-term members of St. Jude's Episcopal Church in Smyrna. Ken served many years on the vestry and was a long term member of the choir until 2018. Ken is survived by his wife of 69 years "Jean", his son Barry Wakeling and husband Robert Contreras of Forest Hills, NY, his daughter Janice Payson and husband Stan Payson of Smyrna, GA and his "granddog " Mocha. A celebration of his life will be arranged for a future date. Cremation and arrangements have been entrusted to Carmichael Funeral Home, Smyrna.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 8, 2020
