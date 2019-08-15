Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Yasuda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Yasuda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Yasuda Obituary
YASUDA, KENNETH Kenneth Eishi Yasuda, Sr., faithful servant of Jesus and beloved husband of Martha, left our earthly realm peacefully on August 11, 2019, at the age of 64. Born in Tokyo to Kenneth and Constance Yasuda, Ken lived in Japan, Hawaii, and Bloomington, IN. Ken is survived by his wife Martha, son Ken Jr. and daughter-in-law Shelby of Warner Robins, GA, daughter Hannah Windham and son-in-law Jacob of Laurel, MS, siblings Naomi Castro (John) of Lakeland, FL, and Ted Yasuda (Elaine Siegel) of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Israel, Asher and Josiah Windham and Reina and Elijah Yasuda, nephews Tomio Castro and Myles Yasuda, and niece Toshiko Yasuda. Ken and Martha met and married while students in Rochester, NY, later residing in NH, CO, and Atlanta. He was an economist with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission, and later collaborated with Martha in establishing a music publishing company. Ken was always faithful to encourage people in their God-given purposes. He had a heart of gold and a shield of love, and the life of his Savior was visible daily in his countenance. He is treasured each day of eternity by friends and family. Ken's life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 17th at Praise Academy. The address is 4052 Hiram Lithia Springs Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.