YASUDA, KENNETH Kenneth Eishi Yasuda, Sr., faithful servant of Jesus and beloved husband of Martha, left our earthly realm peacefully on August 11, 2019, at the age of 64. Born in Tokyo to Kenneth and Constance Yasuda, Ken lived in Japan, Hawaii, and Bloomington, IN. Ken is survived by his wife Martha, son Ken Jr. and daughter-in-law Shelby of Warner Robins, GA, daughter Hannah Windham and son-in-law Jacob of Laurel, MS, siblings Naomi Castro (John) of Lakeland, FL, and Ted Yasuda (Elaine Siegel) of Chicago, IL, grandchildren Israel, Asher and Josiah Windham and Reina and Elijah Yasuda, nephews Tomio Castro and Myles Yasuda, and niece Toshiko Yasuda. Ken and Martha met and married while students in Rochester, NY, later residing in NH, CO, and Atlanta. He was an economist with the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission, and later collaborated with Martha in establishing a music publishing company. Ken was always faithful to encourage people in their God-given purposes. He had a heart of gold and a shield of love, and the life of his Savior was visible daily in his countenance. He is treasured each day of eternity by friends and family. Ken's life will be celebrated at 2:00 PM on Saturday, August 17th at Praise Academy. The address is 4052 Hiram Lithia Springs Rd., Powder Springs, GA 30127.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 15, 2019