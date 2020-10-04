1/
Kenny Ingram
INGRAM, Deputy Sheriff Kenny B.


Deputy Sheriff of Fulton County, Kenny B. Ingram, passed Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Celebration of Life Services will be held Monday, October 5, 2020, 12:00 NOON at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church, 1202 W. Marietta St., Atlanta, GA, with remains placed instate at 10:00 AM. Reverend R.L. White, Pastor, Reverend Tim Sims, of Elizabeth Baptist Church, Officiating. Public Viewing will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, 12:00 NOON until 7:00 PM at the mortuary.

Deputy Sheriff Kenny Ingram, leaves to cherish wife, Linda F. Ingram; children, Ciara D. Ingram, Kiara S. Ingram, Brandon Green, Gabriel T. Mathis; father, Jesse James Ingram, Sr.; sister, Frieda Johnson; brother, Jesse James Ingram, Jr.; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur,

404-371-0772-3.



Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
OCT
5
Lying in State
10:00 AM
Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church
OCT
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
