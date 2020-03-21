|
Kenny Rogers, the genial country singer as beloved for being "The Gambler" as he was a movie star and restaurant entrepreneur, died late Friday night at the age of 81.
Rogers' spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the hitmaker passed away from natural causes at his Sandy Springs home. He was under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.
Throughout his 60-year career, Rogers' distinctive velvet rasp powered chart-toppers including "Lady," "Lucille," "She Believes in Me," "Through the Years" and, with lifelong friend Dolly Parton, "Islands in the Stream."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2020