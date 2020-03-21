Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny Rogers


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Kenny Rogers Obituary
Kenny Rogers, the genial country singer as beloved for being "The Gambler" as he was a movie star and restaurant entrepreneur, died late Friday night at the age of 81.

Rogers' spokesperson confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the hitmaker passed away from natural causes at his Sandy Springs home. He was under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.

Throughout his 60-year career, Rogers' distinctive velvet rasp powered chart-toppers including "Lady," "Lucille," "She Believes in Me," "Through the Years" and, with lifelong friend Dolly Parton, "Islands in the Stream."

Read more about Kenny Rogers on ajc.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -