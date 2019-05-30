Services
Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc.
1876 Second Avenue
Decatur, GA 30032
(404) 371-0772
SMITH, Kenric Celebration of Life Services for Mr. Kenric Levi Smith, of Decatur, will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, 12:00 NOON at All Nations Life and Praise, 3060 Highway 155, Stockbridge, with remains placed instate at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Keith D. Brooks, Pastor, Officiating. Interment, Forest Hills Cemetery, Forest Park. A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019, 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the mortuary. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence at 10:30 A.M. Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 30, 2019
